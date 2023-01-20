We like it like that! Cardi B kicks of Super Bowl week in Scottsdale

The singer's concert is part of a lineup of events to be held during W Scottsdale’s "Super Week" ahead of the big game Sunday, Feb. 12.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Eeoww! Rapper and songwriter Cardi B will be in Scottsdale in February to help kick off Super Bowl week in the Valley.

Her fans, known as the Bardi Gang will get to enjoy the singer's performance as part of a lineup of events to be held during W Scottsdale’s "Super Week" ahead of the big game Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Grammy award winner is married to rapper Offset, member of the Atlanta-based rap group, Migos.

The ultimate pregame party is Friday, Feb. 10, from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. and will also feature Friday Beers, a comedy platform and lifestyle brand.

Cardi B is one of many ways to pregame ahead of the big event.

On Wednesday, February 8, W Scottsdale will present ‘Suits & Sneakers’ in collaboration with Elevee Lifestyle and produced by Phoenix Fashion Week. Beginning at 8 p.m., guests can join the dapper evening for a celebration of tailored suits and the latest in sneaker culture with celebrity athletes from the NFL, MLB, and NHL modeling on the runway.

On Thursday, February 9, Presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar, G-Eazy will perform live at W Scottsdale’s Cottontail Lounge. Doors open at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, February 11, Playboy will again throw one of the most buzzed-about parties in town during football’s biggest weekend, with W Scottsdale serving as this year’s location. During this exclusive event, guests will enjoy drinks and refreshments along with big name musical guests and DJs. VIP reservations are available for those who want to enjoy an extra taste of indulgence. The event begins from 9 p.m.- 2 a.m.

On Sunday, February 12, starting at 10 a.m., W Scottsdale will host the Skybox Sunday Viewing Party for guests to enjoy crafted cocktails and catch all the game action on a giant LED screen and additional screens poolside at the hotel’s electric WET Deck.

To purchase tickets to see Cardi B and attend other Super Week events, please visit www.cottontaillounge.com, and for VIP reservations, contact (602) 405-0099 or VIP@spellboundeg.com.

Super Bowl