Why did the Blue Moon commercial have Coors Light and Miller Lite in it?

The Super Bowl LVII advertisement had a lot of people scratching their heads wondering why Coors Light and Miller Lite were in the TV spot.

PHOENIX — If you were wondering why Coors Light and Miller Light were featured for the majority of a Blue Moon commercial, you aren't alone.

Near the end of the 2nd quarter of Super Bowl LVII, fans saw what some are already calling the best commercial of the evening.

The ad opened with a battle between Coors Light and Miller Lite as two guys in a bar recite the beers' slogans and fight one another.

Then the commercial draws to a close with the two beers fighting for a space on the bar, but in the last second a Blue Moon shows up on screen and it's declared that it's a "Blue Moon commercial."

You might wonder why so many brands were in the same commercial. It's pretty simple, the beers are all owned by the Molson Coors parent company.

The advertisement was actually part of a promotion with DraftKings to create an ad you can bet on where viewers can wager on all sorts of aspects of the commercial.

Don't worry, if you were confused what it was all about, so were a lot of other people too.

The blue moon commercial is one of the dumbest I’ve ever seen. You put the majority of your money into spotlighting two other products in your market. Idiotic. — TicTacTitans (@TicTacTitans) February 13, 2023

Am I the only one totally confused by the Coors Lite, Miller Lite, Blue Moon ad?



I don’t really want any of them — Real Developments (@pdubdev) February 13, 2023

Wait. What?



Bluemoon…..??? — Amanda Goetz (@AmandaMGoetz) February 13, 2023

But, some people did recognize immediately what the commercial was doing and they are already sharing their love for it.

ok that blue moon commercial was probably the best — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 13, 2023

Blue Moon's official Twitter account was quick to declare victory as well.

Super Bowl LVII