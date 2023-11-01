No favorite in the Big Game? Bet on Rihanna instead

While the majority of Super Bowl betting involves the actual game, Vegas has odds on some other parts of the night.

PHOENIX — Betting surrounding this year's Super Bowl is projected to hit the record amount of $16 billion.

Most of that money will be wagered on the outcome of the game and other bets involving the Chiefs, Eagles and a slew of players and possible scores.

But if you don't have a favorite in the actual game, you can always throw a few bucks to bet on the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Rihanna shared some new details Thursday about her upcoming performance at State Farm Stadium on Sunday and it's already changing the odds on some of those bets.

Check out some of the bets you can make involving Rihanna's performance:

Total songs played: Bet on the Over/Under

First song performed: Don't Stop the Music is the favorite

Last song performed: Diamonds is the favorite

Individual song bets: Bet on whether or not she will play certain songs

Rihanna's hair color: Black is the favorite

Rihanna's dress color: Black is also the favorite

Guest appearances: Jay-Z, Calvin Harris and Drake are the favorites

The odd bets don't stop there either, some bookies are taking bets on whether or not Rihanna will wear sunglasses, a necklace, show cleavage or even fall on stage (let's hope not!)

With so many dollars being thrown around on bets, there are probably even more obscure Super Bowl Halftime Show bets out there too. And with the amount of online sports books out there, finding a wager isn't too hard.

