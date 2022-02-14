Arizona's Super Bowl host committee officially starts countdown to next year's game in the desert

Arizona Cardinals' legend Larry Fitzgerald, who is the executive chairman of the host committee accepted the challenge.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Now that Super Bowl LVI is in the books, it’s on to Super Bowl LVII which will be played here in Arizona next year.

Today, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell passed the baton, or football if you will, to Arizona’s Super Bowl Host Committee.

Arizona Cardinals' legend Larry Fitzgerald, who was just named executive chairman of the Super Bowl Host Committee by Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, was on hand Monday to accept the exciting challenge.

“This is my home, been here 18 years, we've hosted multiple super bowls before and we're gonna do a great job hosting this next one,” said Fitzgerald,

Bidwill said since the last time the Super Bowl was played at State Farm Stadium in 2015, about $150 million in upgrades and renovations were made to the stadium.

“Last time around it was a $720 million dollar economic impact on the Valley and the state of Arizona and we look forward to having an equally large economic impact this time around,” said Bidwill.

However, one group wants to move the Super Bowl out of Arizona next year.

Faith leaders, activists and partners for the “I Love Democracy Day of Action Rally” held a press conference in Glendale, Arizona near State Farm Stadium.

“We are calling on the nfl, since you moved the super bowl 30 years ago over a symbol, and since nearly 70% of your players are black, we’re asking you now because Arizona has passed at least 3 voter suppression bills in the state legislature last year, and governor ducey signed all 3 of them, and dozens have been introduced in sessions of the az state legislature," said Pastor Warren H. Stewart Sr. of First Institutional Baptist Church.

"They are saying to people of color, to poor people, to black, brown, red, yellow people, indigenous people and others, that your vote, your democracy does not count.”

Despite their protest, Super Bowl 57 is still on and all eyes will be on State 48 come Feb. 12, 2023. And the Arizona Cardinals look to make history, hoping to not only play in the Super Bowl at home, but also win.

“We also look forward to see the Cardinals get home field advantage in the big game next year,” said Gov. Doug Ducey.

