Feds deploy 'nuke sniffing' chopper to Arizona for upcoming Super Bowl

A federal agency is in charge of protecting the Super Bowl from nuclear attacks by constantly scanning the Valley for radiation.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A lone helicopter flies slowly around State Farm Stadium, only about 100 feet off the ground...sniffing. Sniffing for radiation.

The helicopter is from the National Nuclear Security Administration. It's a little-known agency that, in part, is responsible for finding radioactive materials around big events like the Super Bowl.

There aren't many events in America that are bigger than the Super Bowl.

Which makes it a perfect target.

The helicopter was the first step in a plan that the NNSA has carried out many times.

"Presidential inaugurations, Boston Marathon, any public event that rises to the level of high security," Dan Haber with the NNSA said.

How it works

Before anyone goes looking for bombs, the NNSA has to know what's normal.

Almost everything gives off some radiation. Granite gives off a lot of it, other rocks in the ground and even the radiology department at local hospitals can give off radiation.

The helicopter flies a tight pattern around the event, its instruments recording all the radiation that's around us every day. NNSA personnel convert that information to a baseline map that shows where the "naturally" occurring hotspots are.

It's important to get a baseline map, so the authorities know what's supposed to be there.

Detecting from the ground

Once they have a baseline map, the NNSA deploys ground monitors.

"They're paired with law enforcement later on," Haber said. "These are activities that are really designed to find any threats to the public."

The ground monitors are SUVs filled with radiation-detecting equipment.

If they go off, meaning they detect a radiation source, the NNSA can compare it to the baseline map. If it's supposed to be there, it's not a threat. If the helicopter didn't see it before, then it could be a dirty bomb or even a nuclear weapon.

If that happens, the NNSA calls in the cavalry. They work with the FBI, local police agencies, and everyone with a hand in Super Bowl security.

