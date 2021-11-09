Sam Darnold expected to miss several weeks due to injury

Darnold went into Sunday's game with an unidentified injury to the same shoulder suffered during the Panthers' game against the Atlanta Falcons.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to miss several weeks after an incomplete fracture of his scapula in his throwing shoulder sustained during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, an NFL source told WCNC Charlotte.

Darnold went into Sunday's game with an unidentified injury to the same shoulder suffered during the Panthers' game against the Atlanta Falcons. He left that game in the fourth quarter after being ruled out with a concussion.

News of Darnold's injury comes as the Panthers are expected to sign veteran quarterback Matt Barkley, a league source confirmed to WCNC Charlotte, pending a physical. Barkley would likely back up quarterback P.J. Walker when Darnold could not play.

Carolina is 4-5 and travels to Arizona for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.