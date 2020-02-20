CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns left tackle Greg Robinson is facing a lengthy stay in federal prison for felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Arrested along with free-agent wide receiver Jaquan Bray Monday at the Sierra Blanca Checkpoint by the U.S. Border Patrol, Robinson was discovered to be in possession of 157 pounds of marijuana, a weight that could be punished by “up to 20 years in federal prison.”

A criminal complaint against Robinson and Bray was filed in El Paso, Texas Wednesday. TMZ was first to report Robinson’s arrest.

“According to the federal criminal complaint, on Monday evening, the defendants approached the Sierra Blanca Checkpoint Station, where a U.S. Border Patrol canine unit alerted on their vehicle,” the Justice Department’s release read.

“Agents asked the driver (Bray) to park the vehicle in the secondary inspection area for further investigation. A subsequent inspection of the vehicle by agents revealed the presence of approximately 157 pounds of marijuana inside several large duffle bags in the rear cargo area.”

The criminal complaint states that Robinson rented the vehicle in Los Angeles Sunday and enlisted the help of an Uber drive to take him and Bray to Louisiana. Upon reaching El Paso, Robinson told Bray to start driving the vehicle.

“According to the complaint, when they approached secondary inspection at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint, Robinson asked the third individual to claim the marijuana and that Robinson said he would pay the third individual to do so,” the affidavit read.

“The third individual refused and told Robinson he/she would not have driven him had he/she known there were drugs in the vehicle.”

Cleveland Browns left tackle Greg Robinson (78) works against Myles Garrett during a drill at training camp in Berea on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Matt Florjancic

The Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Border Patrol are jointly investigating the case.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Robinson played in 31 games and made 22 starts over his two years with the Browns. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Auburn University, Robinson was due to become a free agent next month, as his one-year contract with the Browns expires at the start of the new league year.

Robinson has also played for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2014-2016) and Detroit Lions (2017).

