'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 5 | Peacock and Williamson

There's a packed slate for Week 5 NFL action. Locked On NFL analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson predict 5 marquee matchups.

LOS ANGELES — There was another flurry of upsets in Week 4 and now we're on to Week 5 with a lot of 2-2 teams, one singular undefeated teams, and one winless team left. What kind of drama are we in store for on Sunday?

Some big matchups in Week 5 include the Chargers taking on the Browns in Cleveland, the Eagles looking to remain perfect in Arizona against the Cardinals, the Cooper Rush Cowboys taking on the struggling Rams in L.A. and the Sunday night showdown between the Bengals and Ravens.

All year long, Locked On Podcast Network analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson, hosts of the daily Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, will pick five games each week to predict the scores with their "Pick 5" NFL picks of the week.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS

Spread: LAC -2.5, O/U 47.5

Brian Peacock: Chargers 28, Browns 27

Matt Williamson: Chargers 30, Browns 20

Detroit Lions at New England Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Spread: NE -3, O/U 46

Brian Peacock: Lions 24, Patriots 16

Matt Williamson: Lions 30, Patriots 17

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Spread: PHI -5, O/U 49

Brian Peacock: Eagles 31, Cardinals 24

Matt Williamson: Eagles 35, Cardinals 20

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Spread: LAR -5.5, O/U 43

Brian Peacock: Rams 27, Cowboys 24

Matt Williamson: Cowboys 17, Rams 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Spread: BAL -3, O/U 48

Brian Peacock: Ravens 21, Bengals 20

Matt Williamson: Bengals 21, Ravens 20