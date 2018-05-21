Feel free to begin mapping out your Super Bowl plans through the end of the 2023 NFL season.

Two more future sites will be announced at this week's owners meeting in Atlanta, according to SportsBusiness Journal, which also reports that the traditional bidding process for the game has been scrapped.

NFL set to award Super bowls in 2023, 2024 to Arizona, NOLA respectively at owners meeting starting tomorrow. new process does away with bid system. Story in @sbjsbd meeting preview story https://t.co/Z89WynuIGA — daniel kaplan (@dkaplanSBJ) May 21, 2018

Arizona will be awarded Super Bowl LVII, capping the 2022 season. It will be the fourth time the game will be played in the greater Phoenix area and third at University of Phoenix Stadium, all since 2007.

Arizona last hosted Super Bowl XLIX, a showdown between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, in 2015.

Super Sunday will return to New Orleans the following year, the record 11th time The Big Easy has been the host city.

Moving forward, the NFL will ask cities whether they would like to stage the game (and are prepared to fulfill the league's hosting requirements) rather than put them through the arduous process of designing a bid. Locales with new stadiums will likely still get preference in certain years.

Atlanta and its new Mercedes-Benz Stadium will present Super Bowl LIII following the 2018 season. After that, the next three Super cities will be Miami, Tampa Bay and Los Angeles, where the 2022 game will be played in the new Rams/Chargers stadium for the first time.

