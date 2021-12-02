JJ Watt has asked Texans to release him and they agreed

In an emotional message to the people of Houston, Watt said he is leaving the city he's grown to love because it's time to move on.

HOUSTON — It's the news Houston Texans fans hoped to never hear: J.J. Watt is leaving the team.

Watt announced via Twitter that he has asked the McNair family for his release and they "mutually agreed to part ways."

The departure pf the future hall of famer is the latest knife in the heart of Texans fans watching in horror as the team they loved slowly implodes.

As a champion both on and off the field, Watt has become one of the most beloved athletes in Houston history.

In the emotional message, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year expressed his love for the people of Houston.

“The city of Houston has been unbelievable to me," Watt said. “I just want you guys to know I love you, I appreciate you. I appreciate the McNair family for giving me my first chance in the NFL."

The future Hall of Famer said Houston fans have always treated him like family -- except draft night when they booed him, he joked -- and he truly feels like they're part of his family.

"I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who'd never really been to Texas before, and now I can't imagine my life without Texas in it," Watt said. "Since that day, I've tried to do everything in my power to work and earn your respect and try to make you proud on and off the field. You guys have given me everything and more and I can only hope you feel like I've given you everything I have."

He said his connection with the fans here is special.

"I will never, ever take Houston for granted because I know how rare that is," he said. "Thank you, Houston. I love you."

During the team's miserable 4-12 season, Watt's frustration was obvious.

After the loss to Cincinatti, he chastised unnamed teammates for their work ethic.

“We're in Week 16 and we're 4-11 and there's fans that watched this game, that show up to the stadium, that put in time and energy and effort and care about this. So if you can't go out there and you can't work out, you can't show up on time, you can't practice, you can't want to go out there and win, you shouldn't be here, because this is a privilege," Watt said at a post-game news conference.

When the Texans lost the final game to the Titans, Watt was overhead telling quarterback Deshaun Watson, "I'm sorry ... We wasted one of your years."

Watt’s six-year, $100 million contract expired after the 2021 season. He was due a non-guaranteed $17.5 million base salary, meaning the Texans could cut him loose without paying him anything.