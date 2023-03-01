Former NFL team physician speaks on Damar Hamlin's collapse during Bills' game

Higgins led with his right shoulder, which hit Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin then wrapped his arms around Higgins' shoulders and helmet to drag him down. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

"My heart just sank when I saw it on the replay. In the initial you're right, it looked fairly routine, a routine hit... I mean, it's unheard of, you know, clearly was something related to his heart. It wasn't the concussion thing. And, you know, obviously, our prayers go out to him, that's what CPR is all about. He's in critical condition. The breathing tube is normal for anyone in critical condition. Obviously, it's not normal to have a breathing tube. And all I can say is that you never want a young man or any person to collapse. But if you're going to collapse, unless you're in the hospital, there is no better place than an NFL field. There are over two dozen medical professionals. "