Everything Under the Shield Week Four: Top 5 moments from Sunday in the NFL

PHOENIX — From London to New York, fans were enchanted by another week of NFL football. It included a love story brewing at Met Life Stadium, a new broadcast taking fans back to a room we know all too well, and much more.

Let's take a look at the top five moments from everything that happened under the shield this Sunday.

#5: Taylor Swift (& friends) watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs beat Jets 23-20 on Sunday Night Football

The wildest dreams of many fans at Met Life Stadium came true on Sunday night as Taylor Swift came to the stadium amid her rumored budding romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. And Swift showed up in style, sitting in a suite with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on Sunday Night.



NBC and Peacock

Swift was featured on the NBC broadcast multiple times throughout the game and she went home happy, as the Chiefs were able to hang on and beat the Jets 23-20.

Taylor Swift is cheering on Travis Kelce on Sunday Night Football!



NBC & Peacock

TAYLOR AND DONNA, MAMA KELCE

Taylor Swift telling Blake Lively to look at Travis Kelce!



"Look at him"



pic.twitter.com/qg7jSPRVRt — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) October 2, 2023

#4: Jaguars beat Falcons in London and in Andy's room!

The NFL has experimented with broadcasts aimed at young fans over the past couple of seasons as they have simulcast select games on Nickelodeon, complete with CGI slime.

Today, the league took that idea to a new level as they simulcast Sunday's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons on Disney+ with all of the players appearing as 'Toy Story' toys in Andy's room!

How can you *not* love the NFL's Toy Story broadcast?????

There have been some glitches but the Toy Story game is really well done.



The NFL has a chip in each player's shoulder pads to track movement & then combines that with Hawkeye optical tracking (like tennis) to animate the game in real-time.



Great work

This... is wild.



Toy Story Funday Football on Disney+

THEY EVEN GOT THE CELLY IN THE TOY STORY VERSION

Jacksonville won the game against Atlanta, 23-7.

#3: J.J. Watt inducted into Houston Texans' Ring of Honor

Before playing for the Cardinals the last two years of his NFL career, J.J. Watt starred for the Houston Texans, winning three AP Defensive Player of the Year awards, making five Pro Bowls, and being named an All-Pro five times. On Sunday, Watt's career was honored by Houston, as he was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

Watt is the third person to be named to Houston's Ring of Honor after wide receiver Andre Johnson and former owner Bob McNair, who founded the team. McNair passed away in 2018.

Humbled & Honored.



Thank you H-Town.



🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/raxoMuXXGg — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 2, 2023

Watt was honored at halftime of Houston's 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and was joined on the field by his wife, Kealia, his son, Koa, his parents, and his brother, Derek. Watt's brother, T.J., is a star linebacker for Pittsburgh but did not take part in the ceremony.

#2: Denver wins battle of 0-3 teams, Chicago in driver's seat for #1 pick

There is now an official leader in the clubhouse in the race for the #1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears.

The 0-3 Bears battled the 0-3 Denver Broncos on Sunday. Chicago fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter, but responded by scoring 28 straight points. However, Russell Wilson and the Broncos rallied with 24 unanswered points of their own to beat Chicago, 31-28.

According to Tankathon.com, this loss puts Chicago in the driver's seat for the #1 pick and, due to the Carolina Panthers' loss to Minnesota, the Bears also currently own the #2 pick as the Panthers included their 2024 1st-round pick in the trade for the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

#1: Buffalo beats Miami by 28 just one week after Miami scored 70 and Damar Hamlin returns

Remember how the Miami Dolphins scored 70 points in their win over Denver last week? Flip that script, as Miami went to Buffalo on Sunday and gave up 48 points to the Bills and lost by 28.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had himself a day, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another. The game was tied at 14 early in the second quarter, but then Buffalo's offense took over. Allen hit Stefon Diggs for two touchdowns in the second quarter and then a third in the third quarter and the Bills never looked back.

Also, in one of the single best moments of the season so far, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his official return to NFL action as he was named to the active roster and suited up for the Bills. This was his first game since collapsing on the field in Cincinnati last season.