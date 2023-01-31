Sean Payton to be Broncos' next head coach

There were some bumps in the search process, but in the end, CEO Greg Penner got his man.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos reached an agreement Tuesday with the New Orleans Saints, and Sean Payton will fill the Broncos' head coaching vacancy, a source confirmed to 9NEWS.

The selection of Payton ends a long and meticulous search that had its share of unexpected twists and turns, but ultimately Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner believes he got his guy.

The search began Dec. 26, when Penner fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in the season and the Broncos possessing a disappointing 4-11 record that was stamped with a humiliating 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

Coaching consultant Jerry Rosburg became the Broncos' interim head coach for the final two games, after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero declined the opportunity to immediately replace his best friend, Hackett.

Penner then brought in fellow owner Condoleezza Rice and general manager George Paton to help him interview eight candidates.

Their first interview was Jan. 9 with University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Penner, Rice and Paton then interviewed seven other candidates in person:

The Broncos' own defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Jan. 10

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw on Jan. 11

Former Lions and Colts' head coach Jim Caldwell on Jan. 11

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton on Jan. 17

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Jan. 17

San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Jan. 19

Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Jan. 20

Each interview lasted a little more than two hours. Penner and Paton also held a state-of-the-team debriefing session with Rosburg, as his customary between the head coach and bosses at season's end. But it was not a head coach interview, per se.

Penner, Paton and Rice kept in contact with the eight candidates after their interviews. At various points, Harbaugh and then Ryans were the top candidates. The hiring comes more than five weeks after Hackett was fired. So the search might have lasted a week or two longer than expected.

Apparently, settling on a new head coach is never easy, no matter how much practice a team has. The Broncos' new head coach is the team's sixth head coach in 10 seasons, following John Fox, Gary Kubiak, Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio and Hackett in that span.

The Broncos are coming off their sixth consecutive losing season and seventh without a postseason berth.

