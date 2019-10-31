PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez put on quite the show in October and now he has the hardware to prove it.

The team announced that Gonzalez was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

During the month of October, Gonzalez tied for the NFL lead with 42 points, along with the Packers running back Aaron Jones, and 11 made field goals. Along with making 11-of-12 field goal attempts in the past month, he also made all of his PATs during the Cardinals 3-1 record in weeks 5-8.

Gonzalez ended week eight with an active streak of 11 consecutive made field goals during a stretch dating back to week five at Cincinnati.

Through the first eight weeks of the 2019 season, Gonzalez leads the NFL with 76 points and is tied for the NFL lead with 21 made field goals. He has already set career-highs for points (76) and made field goals (21) in a season, and they've only played eight games so far.

Up next for Arizona are the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.