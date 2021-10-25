Zach Ertz memorabilia to be displayed in Pro Football Hall of Fame after historic Cardinals debut

The tight end made NFL history Sunday by becoming the only player to make touchdown catches in back-to-back games with two different teams in one season.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — If there's one person who knows how to make a good first impression, it's the newest addition to the Arizona Cardinals, Zach Ertz.

In just one game with Arizona, Ertz made NFL history, earned a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and helped the Cardinals to their first 7-0 start since the franchise moved to the state.

After the Cardinals 31-5 point win over the Houston Texans, Ertz became the first player in NFL history to have a touchdown catch in back-to-back games with two different teams in the same season.

The tight end recorded three receptions out of five targets for 66 yards Sunday. His 47-yard touchdown catch was his longest reception of the season.

In his last game with the Philadelphia Eagles last week, Ertz had four receptions for 29 yards and scored on a 5-yard pass.

Ertz's historic performance will now be remembered in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The game ball and the gloves Ertz wore will be displayed.

This isn't the first time Ertz made hall-of-fame-worthy performances. One of Ertz's worn uniforms is displayed in Canton after he broke the NFL record for the most receptions, 113, by a tight end in a single season in 2018.

This is the uniform worn by TE @ZERTZ_86 during the 2018 season when he broke the @NFL record for most receptions (113) by a tight end in a single season.#NationalTightEndsDay pic.twitter.com/YqLGXyc7AO — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 24, 2021

Despite all of the football accomplishments, perhaps Ertz's most impressive feat was marrying two-time soccer World Cup Champion and Olympian Julie Johnston Ertz, who happens to be from Mesa.

