Tight end Zach Ertz agrees to 3-year deal with Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tight end Zach Ertz re-signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, agreeing to a three-year contract.

The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The 31-year-old Ertz had 56 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games with the Cardinals last season following an October trade with Philadelphia.

Ertz tied the Cardinals’ franchise season record for receptions by a tight end. In 17 combined games with Philadelphia and Arizona, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end had 74 receptions for 763 yards and five touchdowns.

The nine-year NFL veteran was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 and is a three-time Pro Bowl pick.

