WR A.J. Green returning to Cardinals on 1-year deal

The veteran wide receiver is returning to the Arizona Cardinals for 2022. Green had 54 catches for 848 yards and three touchdowns last season.

PHOENIX — The wide receiver room next season for the Arizona Cardinals is going to have a familiar face back in the fold.

On Thursday, the team announced wide receiver A.J. Green has agreed to a new one-year deal with the club. This will be Green's second year with the Cardinals.

In 2021, Green had 54 catches for 848 yards and three touchdowns. After the injury to DeAndre Hopkins late in the season, Green became a primary target for quarterback Kyler Murray.

With the departure of Christian Kirk, the Cardinals were looking to fill the depth chart behind Hopkins and second-year pro Rondale Moore.

Back in the Valley 🏜



We have agreed to terms with WR A.J. Green on a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 14, 2022

The Cardinals may still look to draft a receiver early in the NFL draft, but bringing Green back into the fold should add some stability to next year's offense.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

12 Sports on YouTube