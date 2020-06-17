'What's been going on is completely wrong,' Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will kneel for national anthem

Kyler Murray didn't hesitate Wednesday when asked whether he would be kneeling for the national anthem next season. "I'll definitely be taking a knee."

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was up front and candid during his Zoom call with reporters Wednesday when he spoke about what's been going on in the world since the death of George Floyd.

The 22-year-old quarterback, heading into his second year with the Cardinals, said what's happened following Floyd's death, in terms of people speaking out about racial injustice, has been positive. Whereas before, Murray said it seems like people always had to beat around the bush.

“Now I feel like holding everybody accountable and saying what’s on your chest, saying what’s on your mind, I think that’s the best thing for the world to be honest," Murray said.

With that, when asked whether he would be kneeling for the national anthem during the upcoming season, Murray didn't hesitate.

"I’ll be kneeling," he said. "I stand for what’s right and that’s the bottomline. I call it like I see it and what’s been going on is completely wrong, so I’ll definitely be taking a knee.”

Murray reiterated that he feels change is coming and will come from the death of Floyd and other Black Americans that have been killed police officers.

“It’s very serious," he said. "This is nothing to take lightly. I feel like the world is really trying to make a change right now and I feel like there’s no more straddling the line, there’s no more buts, if it’s right, it’s right, if it’s wrong, it’s wrong. I feel like everybody’s calling people out, which is necessary."

Murray says the conversations with the coaches and other players on the Cardinals about social change have been positive, something Larry Fitzgerald also spoke about last week.

“I feel like everybody on the team understands the magnitude of what’s going on in the world and hopefully everybody else is starting to," Murray said. "As a team, I feel like we’re on the same page.”

Murray said he's confident in his diverse generation's opportunity to fix racism and hate in America.