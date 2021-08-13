Here's what Arizona Cardinals fans need to know before heading out to tonight's first pre-season game

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. and the game is airing on channel 12.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The red sea is rising up, as fans are expected to pour into State Farm Stadium Friday night. The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Dallas Cowboys, and kick-off is at 7 p.m. in Glendale. This is the first time fans will fill the stadium since January 2019, because of the pandemic.

If you're planning on heading out to the game, the best tip is to arrive early and plan ahead. It's a week-night game, so rush hour and game traffic are expected to double up.

Parking lots open at 3 p.m. and the main stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. This season, everything is digital, including parking passes and tickets. So, make sure to have your mobile app ready. You can find more information here.

As for COVID precautions, the stadium is following CDC recommendations. Masks are recommended regardless of vaccination status. The team wants all fans to stay healthy tonight and to continue enjoying the 2021 season.

When it comes to payment, the stadium is cashless. And the clear bag policy is still in place.

If you can't make it to Friday night's pre-season game, there are more opportunities ahead to catch the Cards before the official season starts. There's one more open practice for training camp on Sunday. And Friday, Aug. 20, the Cards will host pre-season game #2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. That game kicks off at 5 p.m.

The Cards won't return home until week two of the regular season. Their home opener will be against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 19 at 1:05 p.m.

You can watch Friday night's first pre-season game against the Cowboys on 12 News. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

12 Sports on YouTube