Wesley’s 2 TDs help Arizona Cardinals snap 3-game losing streak

From high school to pro, Kyler Murray has yet to lose at AT&T Stadium and led Arizona to a 25-22 over the Cowboys on Sunday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — As a native of Texas, Kyler Murray felt right at home during an emphatic 25-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

From high school to pro, Murray has yet to lose at AT&T Stadium and led the Cardinals (11-5) to victory while snapping the team’s three-game losing skid.

After forcing the Cowboys to punt on their initial drive, a 24-yard run by Greg Dortch and a 42-yard connection to AJ Green set Arizona up deep in Dallas territory. But penalties and key defensive plays forced the Cardinals to settle for a field goal.

Solid team defense by the Cardinals kept Dak Prescott in check and kicker Greg Zuerlein’s 43-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.

On an Arizona fake punt, Jonathan Ward made a spectacular 23-yard catch through pass interference by pinning the ball against a defender’s helmet. The catch is already being hailed as one of the best receptions of the season.

Steady gains by the Cardinals offense kept the 9-minute drive rolling until Murray found Antoine Wesley in the endzone to extend the lead to 10.

Arizona’s secondary managed numerous pressures and deflection on Prescott on the ensuing drive, but Dallas found enough offense to set up a 21-yard TD reception to Michael Gallup to get on the board.

But in the waning seconds of the first half, Prater split the uprights on a 53-yarder to give Arizona a 13-7 lead.

Murray kept the momentum up on Arizona’s initial drive into the second, airing it out to Christian Kirk for a huge 43-yard gain. Another TD reception to Wesley extended the lead further, but Arizona’s 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Lockdown defense forced another punt from Dallas.

The Cards managed to drive into Cowboys territory but had to settle for another field goal. After missing an extra point and two field goals, Prater bounced back and went 4-of-4 on the night.

After going quiet for most of the afternoon, Prescott led the Cowboys on a TD drive capped by Cedrick Wilson.

On Dallas' following drive, Prescott fumbled the ball during a rush that was picked up by Isaiah Simmons. Prater manages to convert yet again on a 38-yard try to bring the lead to 25-14.

But the Cowboys fired back with a 75-yard touchdown drive finished off by Amari Cooper. A successful 2-point conversion erased most of Arizona's lead.

In the end, Murray's offense managed to gain enough first downs to wind the clock down.

Murray's career year continues after completing 26 of 38 passes for 263 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 turnovers. Prescott finished the night completing on 24 of 38 attempts for 226 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Arizona's victory keeps the team's hopes of winning the NFC West and securing home-field advantage into the playoffs alive.

The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) would need to lose in Week 18 plus a Cardinals victory for the team to secure the top spot in the division.

Cardinals vs Cowboys in photos 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

What’s next?

The Cardinals will host the Seattle Seahawks for the regular-season finale on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 2:25 p.m.

Dallas (11-5) will travel to Philadelphia to face off against the Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m.

Sports