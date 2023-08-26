Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Vikings-Cardinals faceoff

The Arizona Cardinals will face off against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium at 10 a.m. Arizona Time.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday morning at the team’s first away game of the preseason. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. Arizona Time at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Kickoff: 10 a.m. Arizona Time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: NBC (12News)

had some fun this week with the @Vikings 🤝 pic.twitter.com/31ZUpoLSnm — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 25, 2023

