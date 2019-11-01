It looks like Kliff Kingsbury's staff is starting to take shape.

The Arizona Cardinals announced today that Vance Joseph has been hired as defensive coordinator. Along with the hiring of Joseph, the team announced Bill Davis will be the new linebackers coach and Jeff Rodgers will return as special teams coordinator.

Before joining the Cardinals, Joseph, 46, spent the past two seasons as head coach of the Denver Broncos. He is a 20-year coaching veteran, including 14 seasons in the NFL with San Francisco, Houston, Cincinnati, Miami and Denver.

Davis, 53, is back in Arizona after previously working as the Cardinals' defensive coordinator from 2009-10 and linebackers coach from 2007-08. He spent the past two seasons as the linebackers coach at Ohio State.

Rodgers, 41, returns to Arizona after joining the Cardinals last season. He's an 18-year coaching veteran.

The Cardinals still have not announced who will fill the offensive coordinator position for next season.