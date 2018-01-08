Larry Fitzgerald is going into his 15th season with the Arizona Cardinals and he’s still looking to break even more NFL records.

The iconic Cardinals receiver has had an illustrious career so far, but he can add to his already Hall of Fame-worthy resume during the 2018 season.

As you watch Arizona this year, here are two important statistics to keep an eye on.

- Fitzgerald is just 92 receptions away from passing tight end Tony Gonzalez (1,325) for the second-most in NFL history.

- He’s also just 389 yards away from wide receiver Terrell Owens (15,934) for second place on the all-time NFL receiving yards list.

If Fitzgerald continues his production trend from the past few seasons, he should have no problem adding a couple more accolades to his incredible career.

PHOTOS: Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald through the years

