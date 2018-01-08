Larry Fitzgerald is going into his 15th season with the Arizona Cardinals and he’s still looking to break even more NFL records.

The iconic Cardinals receiver has had an illustrious career so far, but he can add to his already Hall of Fame-worthy resume during the 2018 season.

RELATED: Larry Fitzgerald: 'If I’m not playing in Arizona, I won’t be playing anywhere'

As you watch Arizona this year, here are two important statistics to keep an eye on.

- Fitzgerald is just 92 receptions away from passing tight end Tony Gonzalez (1,325) for the second-most in NFL history.

- He’s also just 389 yards away from wide receiver Terrell Owens (15,934) for second place on the all-time NFL receiving yards list.

If Fitzgerald continues his production trend from the past few seasons, he should have no problem adding a couple more accolades to his incredible career.

PHOTOS: Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald through the years

01 / 30
Larry Fitzgerald hauls in a catch over Jerametrius Butler #23 and Aeneas Williams #35 both of the St. Louis Rams in 2004 at Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams beat the Cardinals 17-10. (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
02 / 30
Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #1 of University of Pittsburgh celebrates during the game against Texas A&amp;M on September 27, 2003 in College Station, Texas. Pittsburgh defeated Texas A&amp;M 37-26. (Photo: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
03 / 30
A Pittsburgh fan shows her support for sophomore wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and his run at the Heisman Trophy during the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies in 2003. The Panthers defeated the Hokies 31-28. (Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
04 / 30
Chris Perry, Jason White, Eli Manning and Larry Fitzgerald await the announcement of the winner of the 2003 Heisman Trophy on December 13, 2003 at the Yale Club in New York City. (Photo: Julie Jacobson-Pool/Getty Images)
05 / 30
Larry Fitzgerald is tackled by Brandon Chillar #54 of the St. Louis Rams on September 12, 2004 at Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams beat the Cardinals 17-10. (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
06 / 30
Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald warms-up for the game against the New Orleans Saints at Sun Devil Stadium on October 3, 2004 in Tempe, Arizona. The Cardinals won 34-10. (Photo: Harry How/Getty Images)
07 / 30
Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is seen on the sideline during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium on November 7, 2004 in Miami, Florida. The Cardinals won 24-23. (Photo: Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)
08 / 30
Larry Fitzgerald kneals on the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on November 6, 2005 at Sun Devil Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. The Seahawks defeated the Cardinals 33-19. (Photo: Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)
09 / 30
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald battles for a pass February 12, 2006 at the Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
10 / 30
Kurt Warner #13 and Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals warm up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 23, 2007 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
11 / 30
Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals poses for a portrait at his home on February 1, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
12 / 30
Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals poses for a portrait in front of Camelback Mountain on January 31, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
13 / 30
Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals poses for a portrait July 2, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
14 / 30
Larry Fitzgerald makes a reception against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFC Wild Card Game on January 3, 2009 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Falcons 30-24. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
15 / 30
Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald celebrates after winning the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cardinals defeated the Eagles 32-25 to advance to the Super Bowl. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
16 / 30
Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 and Kurt Warner #13 of the Cardinals celebrate after winning the NFC championship game against the Eagles on January 18, 2009. The Cardinals defeated the Eagles 32-25. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
17 / 30
Pro Bowlers; Adrian Wilson #24, Kurt Warner #13, Anquan Boldin #81, Larry Fitzgerald #11 and Sean Morey #87 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFC Media Day on January 27, 2009. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
18 / 30
James Harrison scores a touchdown after running back an interception for 100 yards during Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)
19 / 30
James Harrison scores a touchdown after running back an interception for 100 yards during Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)
20 / 30
James Harrison scores a touchdown after running back an interception for 100 yards during Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)
21 / 30
James Harrison reacts after scoring a touchdown on an 100 yards interception return in the second quarter as Larry Fitzgerald looks on during Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009. (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)
22 / 30
Larry Fitzgerald makes a touchdown catch over Ike Taylor #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)
23 / 30
Larry Fitzgerald celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)
24 / 30
Larry Fitzgerald looks over his offensive line against the Tennessee Titans during their game at LP Field on November 29, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
25 / 30
Quarterback Brett Favre of the Minnesota Vikings greets Larry Fitzgerald after the game at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 6, 2009. The Cardinals won 30-17. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
26 / 30
March 23, 2011 photo shows Larry Fitzgerald checking the hearing of a man after installing a hearing aid in Rwanda. Football stars traveled through Rwanda and Uganda giving out hearing aids. (Photo: STEVE TERILL/AFP/Getty Images)
27 / 30
Michael Vick of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals after their game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 13, 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cardinals won 21-17. (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)
28 / 30
Muhammad Ali (L) and Honoree Larry Fitzgerald onstage during Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVIII held at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort &amp; Spa on March 24, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for CFN)
29 / 30
Actor Tom Hanks (L) and honoree Larry Fitzgerald attend Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVIII held at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort &amp; Spa on March 24, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for CFN)
30 / 30
Arizona Cardinals Football player Larry Fitzgerald gets a few tips from Stephen Drew #6 of the Arizona Diamondback prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field on April 16, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Norm Hall/Getty Images)
