Top observations from Cardinals Red & White practice

12Sports breaks down some of the top observations at Saturday’s open practice.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Saturday’s Red & White practice wasn’t the show fans likely had hoped for when they gained entry to State Farm Stadium. That’s because a handful of key players on the roster did not take the field, which extended to both sides of the ball.

Many players sat out:

The list of players who didn’t register more on field work than warmups is as follows:

QB Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy

C Rodney Hudson and OL Justin Murray

WR Marquise Brown and Antoine Wesley

TE Zach Ertz

CB Marco Wilson

OLB Markus Golden and Devon Kennard

DL Kingsley Keke

Instead, it was third-string quarterback Trace McSorley who took all of the reps under center, producing not a single offensive touchdown in the process. In fact, the only score came from the defensive side of the ball from a pick-six from Saguaro alum, Byron Murphy.

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury said K1’s rest was due to the quarterback recently recovering from Covid.

“This was anticipated,” Kingsbury said. “We didn’t want to rush him back out there after five days of not doing anything. We just wanted to ease him back out there to get him around the guys and Monday I expect him to at least do something.”

Coach continued to preach there is a lot to accomplish until the team’s home opener which comes against the reigning AFC West Champion Kansas City Chiefs, Sept 11.

“We start off week 1 against a really good team with a packed stadium and a lot of high energy,” Kingsbury noted. “So we better figure this out quick.”

It’s been a hectic offseason thus far with Murray’s contract drama (Stephen you can hyperlink a story here?), new addition Marquise Brown being arrested for criminal speeding along with the running backs coach James Saxon being placed on leave amid a domestic battery charge.

Let’s hope the worst is behind this franchise as they gear up for the quickly approaching 2022 campaign.

Sports