Top takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals' win over the Dallas Cowboys

The Cardinals surprised the NFL by beating Dallas and here's what you should takeaway from the Cards' 1st win under Jonathan Gannon.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals may have been double-digit underdogs heading into Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, but they showed games are decided on the field, not on paper or in sportsbooks, as Arizona pulled the biggest upset of the NFL season so far, beating the Cowboys 28-16.

Here are 12Sports' top 5 takeaways from the game.

Josh Dobbs steps up

Dobbs looked fantastic in his third start under center for the Cardinals, completing 17 of his 21 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. Dobbs shined in the fourth quarter, hitting a wide-open Michael Wilson for a 69-yard gain that set up Dobbs' touchdown pass to Hollywood Brown that sealed the Cardinals' victory. Dobbs, who earned his first win as a starter in the NFL, also added 55 yards to the Cardinals' effort on the ground. This kind of play from the quarterback position will be necessary for the Cardinals next week if they hope to take down Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.

Run game leads the way

The Cardinals' rushing attack is one of the major reasons Arizona was able to pull the upset of the Cowboys on Sunday. The Cardinals rushed for 222 yards on 30 carries. James Conner led the way with 98 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries followed by Dobbs' 55 yards. Rondale Moore added 54 yards and a touchdown, Keaontay Ingram and for 13 yards and Emari Demarcado added two yards to the effort. This was the first time the Cardinals eclipsed 200 yards on the ground since 2021 when they ran for 216 yards in a win over the Los Angeles Rams, according to Statmuse.com. This is the most yards the Cardinals have rushed for since 2020 when they ran for 261 yards against the Cowboys.

Offensive Line holds Micah Parsons in check

New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett came under fire this past week after admitting that the Jets underestimated Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. After today's game, it is clear that Cardinals' offensive coordinator Drew Petzing did no such thing as the Cardinals held Parsons to just five tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss in Sunday's game. At many times, it felt that Parsons, one of the best defensive players in the NFL, was not a factor against the Cardinals' offense. Arizona's offensive line will need to repeat this performance against the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa, next week.

Arizona's defense comes up big in the clutch

Nick Rallis' defense came up huge down the stretch for Arizona on Sunday. They held the Cowboys to just six points in the second half, forced a turnover on downs in the third quarter, and then Kyzir White effectively ended the game with his interception of Dak Prescott in the endzone in the fourth quarter. It wasn't a perfect game from the Cardinals' defense, as Prescott threw for 249 yards and a touchdown and the Cowboys ran for 185 yards, but at the end of the day, the defense bent, but didn't break, and the Cardinals came out with their first win of the year.

Matt Prater's still got it

One of the top moments from the game Sunday came at the end of the first half when Cardinals kicker Matt Prater hit a line-drive 62-yard field goal to give Arizona an 11-point lead at the break. This showed that the 17-year vet still has it, as it was Prater's longest field goal since 2021 when he also hit a 62-yarder.

We'll see if the Cardinals can carry the momentum from head coach Jonathan Gannon's first NFL victory when they head to San Francisco to play the 49ers next Sunday. Kickoff for that game will be at 1:25 p.m.