What to know before you go: Tips for Cardinals vs. Chiefs preseason game

The kickoff for Friday night's game is at 5 p.m. Here are a few things to remember before you head out to the stadium.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The red sea is rising up!

Fans are expected to pour into State Farm Stadium Friday night. The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs, and kickoff is at 5 p.m. in Glendale.

If you're planning on heading out to the game, the best tip is to arrive early and plan ahead. The game is expected to begin in the middle of rush hour, so be patient as you drive to the stadium.

It's a week-night game, so be careful on the roadways as rush hour and game traffic are expected to double up.

Parking lots open at 1 p.m. and the main stadium gates open at 3:30 p.m. This season, everything is digital, including parking passes and tickets. So, make sure to have your mobile app ready when you roll up to the gates. You can find more information on the stadium's process here.

As for COVID precautions, the stadium is following CDC recommendations. Masks are recommended regardless of vaccination status. The team wants all fans to stay healthy tonight and to continue enjoying the 2021 season.

When it comes to payment, the stadium is cashless. And the clear bag policy is still in place.

Be sure to watch special pre-game coverage of the Cardinals game against Kansas City this afternoon on First at 4 on 12 News.

