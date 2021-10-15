Tight end Zach Ertz headed to Arizona Cardinals after trade

The Cardinals announced the trade for tight end Zach Ertz Friday morning.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals have a new tight end. Former Philadelphia Eagles great Zach Ertz is headed to the desert after the trade was announced by the team Friday.

Philadelphia is receiving rookie cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. According to a release from the Cardinals, the trade is contingent on both players passing physicals.

Ertz had 18 catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles in six games this season. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and made the All-Pro team in 2018.

After this season, Ertz is scheduled to be a free agent and the veteran tight end is owed roughly $5.5 million the balance of this season, the Cardinals said in a statement.

We have agreed to a trade with the Eagles for TE Zach Ertz.



Full Details: https://t.co/fnkTlsfAvo pic.twitter.com/liq6nQPJhx — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 15, 2021

With the season-ending injury to tight end Maxx Williams, a change at the position was needed for the Cardinals. The former Eagle was also rumored to be a potential trade target for Arizona this off-season.

And for those wondering, no, Ertz is not eligible to play Sunday against the Browns. Mark Dalton, The Cardinals Senior Vice President of Media Relations, took to Twitter to well any rumors or misinformation.

Ertz also has another connection to Arizona before he even steps on the field for the Cardinals. His wife, Julie, is a member of the U.S. National Women's Soccer Team and grew up in Mesa.

ON SOCIAL: Join the 12 News Arizona Cardinals Bird Watchers Facebook group

What do you think about the trade? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag #BeOn12!

12 Sports on YouTube