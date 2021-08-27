Things to watch for in the Cardinals final preseason game

It's the final tune-up for the Arizona Cardinals before the regular season begins. Here are a few things to watch for during the game.

PHOENIX — The preseason is wrapping up and the Cardinals are heading to New Orleans for the final tune-up before the regular season.

There are still a few questions that need answers as Arizona wraps up training camp and gears up for their first regular-season game against Tennessee.

But before we get too far ahead, there's still one more preseason game to complete. Here are a few things to watch for while watching the Cardinals take on the Saints.

Will any Cardinals starters play?

We already know Kyler Murray is not going to see the field Saturday in New Orleans, but will any other starters play a drive or two? This would be the only opportunity for J.J. Watt to play a preseason snap before the Sept. 12 opener, but he’s also unlikely to play much, if at all. Tune in early to see if any of the front-end Cardinals talent will see time.

Who will be the Cardinals’ number three running back?

Is it Jonathan Ward, or Eno Benjamin? Both running backs have played well this preseason at times, but it’s unlikely a 4th-string RB will make the roster in the backfield alone. This means it’s important to watch them take handoffs, but more important to watch how they play on special teams. Chase Edmonds and James Conner are the two backs who will take virtually all the snaps in the backfield (barring injury) so special teams will be Ward or Benjamin’s key to making the team.

Does Andy Isabella do enough to make the team?

The question might be a bit of an overreaction considering Isabella is still taking reps with the ones and twos when available at practice. It’s important to remember though, that Isabella was a healthy scratch from the lineup in several games down the stretch in 2020. Isabella has looked great when on the field in Training Camp, but he’s also missed almost two weeks while in COVID-19 protocols. If the most important ability is availability, Isabella needs to make a few plays Saturday to secure his position on the field.

Who makes the team as a 5th or 6th cornerback?

Cornerback is shaping into one of the stronger position groups on the defense. Imagine thinking that a few months ago…

Malcolm Butler, Byron Murphy, Robert Alford (once back from the COVID-19 list) Darqueze Dennard, Marco Wilson and Daryl Worley are all having decent camps in Glendale. Jace Whittaker and Tay Gowan are also playing well but need to show up on special teams to ensure a spot on this roster.

Special Teams Snaps are all IMPORTANT!

These plays are where the rubber meets the road for 30 or so players who are just trying to be seen. All fringe roster players have a position, but guys on the tail end of the depth chart will need to shine on special teams if they want to make the final 53. You won’t see any starters or backups play a single snap on special teams to make sure these fringe roster spot guys have a chance to stake a claim on the team.

While the game will be insignificant record-wise, there will still be plenty on the line for the players suiting up for the game. And remember, the game time has changed to 10 a.m. Arizona time due to potential impact from Tropical Storm Ida.

12 Sports on YouTube