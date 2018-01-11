So they're saying there's a chance?

That's exactly what the Arizona Cardinals said in a comment on the NFL Instagram after the league posted a video outlining each team's chance off making the playoffs.

The post, which gave courtesy to NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund, is a highlight reel cut together of each team with a percentage dial that winds up to their chance of making the playoffs.

The undefeated Los Angeles Rams appear first followed by the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots who all have a 99 percent chance.

The Arizona Cardinals are one of the last teams to appear even later than the Cleveland Browns who have a four percent chance to make the playoffs.

The 2-6 Cardinals, according to the NFL, have a 1 percent chance to make the playoffs.

Arizona's two wins were against the San Francisco 49ers who also have a 1 percent chance to make the playoffs. While the Seattle Seahawks have a 45 percent chance.