State Farm Stadium rolls out new menu items for new season

The marquee item this season is the Quesabirria Burger. For $16 you can get a half-pound of grilled Omaha hamburger layered with slow-braised beef birria.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — With a new season of NFL football comes a new season of menu items at State Farm Stadium, and a fan favorite gets a couple of spots inside the stadium this year.

Craft Culinary Concepts Executive Chef Sean Kavanaugh and his team work all off-season creating new dishes that, they hope, will have Cardinal fans salivating.

New Menu Items

The headliner for this year’s new menu items is the Quesabirria Burger, a half-pound of grilled Omaha hamburger layered with slow-braised beef birria, chihuahua cheese, Jalisco salsa, served on a fresh brioche bun, with consumé sauce on the side. This burger costs $16.

The Craft Cheesesteak Sandwich features sliced Ribeye with peppers, onions, and melted Provolone on a hoagie roll. The sandwich costs $11.

Other items on the menu include Big Red’s Mini Tacos, made with red corn tortillas. Fresh donut holes will also be offered this year.

Welcome to the team

It started as a taco truck serving authentic tacos to fans outside the stadium in 2021. Based on fans’ reactions to Lola Tacos, State Farm invited her into the building and offered multiple spaces for the taco business.

“It’s a humble opportunity, especially being Mexican and American, and a woman,” said Lola Olivares, owner of Lola’s Tacos. “My daughters, my son, and my granddaughters that look up to me, so it’s a very humbling experience.”

Lola’s Tacos feature Carne Asada, Cilantro, cebolla, salsa and a touch of lime. It’s a recipe that comes from Lola’s hometown of Tijuana, Mexico.

“I had to bring in tacos in here with no lettuce, no tomatoes, and no cheese,” Olivares said with a laugh. “It’s authentic Mexican street tacos that we brought in here.”

Also, new this year are refillable souvenir cups for drinks and tubs for popcorn, offering the Red Sea free refills.

