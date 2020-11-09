Staff Picks: How will the Arizona Cardinals do this season?

After an offseason that brought in DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Simmons, along with the maturation of Murray and Kingsbury, our staff is confident in this team.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are heading into the 2020 season riding high on an offseason that added key pieces on both offense and defense.

Additionally, Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury both begin their second year in the NFL with a sense of familiarity and comfort that did not exist going into last season.

Both Murray and Kingsbury spoke throughout training camp about how things are coming to them easier now and how the team is more organized and in control. Most staff members and players who started are returning, along with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons and other key defensive players including Jordan Phillips and Devon Kennard.

Murray has not been shy about the confidence he feels for this team. Neither has Patrick Peterson or DeAndre Hopkins.

The season begins for the Cardinals in just a few short days. So, our staff, as we do each year, predicted the Cardinals win-loss record for the upcoming season.

Chierstin Susel, Cardinals Locker Room Host: 10-6

"This should be a much-improved team. It's year two no only for Kliff Kingsbury and his coaching staff, but also for Kyler Murray. More experience, familiarity and some added pieces to both sides of the ball gives this team a ton of potential."

Ryan Cody, Cardinals Locker Room Host: 8-8

"The NFC West is too tough to logically think they will play much better football than .500 in the division (3-3). The NFL didn't do them any favors by scheduling four early East Coast kickoffs (2-2). I then have the Cardinals beating Washington, Detroit and Miami while dropping games against Dallas, Buffalo and Philadelphia (3-3)."

Cameron Cox, Sports Anchor, Reporter: 10-6

"From worst in the division, to the playoffs. These should be the realistic expectations after the roster upgrades in the offseason. Kyler Murray wins MVP, following the trend of second-year QBs winning it (Patrick Mahomes 2018, Lamar Jackson 2019)."

Jeff Schneider, Sports Executive Producer: 10-6

"With the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, a full season of Kenyan Drake and the continued development of Kyler Murray, the offense will be a force to be reckoned with in the NFL. Add in Kliff Kingbury’s learning curve from last season and he should have a better grasp as to what works and what doesn’t in his play calling.

I’m still a little nervous about the defense, I hope that the line can put pressure on the quarterback and take some of the heat off the linebackers. Can’t wait to see how they utilize Isaiah Simmons. I need to see the back field before I’m confident in anyone not named Peterson or Baker."

Cameron La Fontaine, Sports Digital Content: 9-7

"I think anyone looking closely enough at this team sees a playoff-caliber roster. If the Cardinals were in any other division in football I'd say they're a lock to make the playoffs, especially with the extra slot this year. Anyway, Kyler Murray is clearly oozing with confidence coming out of camp, and he's a guy that knows a thing or two about being on successful teams.

Furthermore, Kliff Kingsbury and their staff have experience now, they're familiar, things are running smoother and the offense should be much better, especially with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, who has the best raw pass-catching talent of anyone in the NFL. This team must go 3-3 or better in the division to make the playoffs."