Cardinals coach reminisces, inspires during return to Hamilton High

Arizona Cardinals receivers coach Drew Terrell returned to Hamilton High School to impart some insight to the current Huskies squad.

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals receivers coach Drew Terrell is never really that far from his alma mater.

“Got it when I was here, had it this entire time,” Terrell said while pulling out a Hamilton High School key leash from his pocked. “Proud to be a Huskie. (This is a) special place.”

Terrell returned to Hamilton High School for just the second time since he graduated in 2009. Walking the field and past the old locker room was a full circle moment he didn’t see coming.

“I didn’t think it would be this crazy to come back here," he said. "The way I feel right now, this is nuts. It’s super weird and I didn’t think it would be.”

Terrell admitted the emotions and feelings instantly started rushing back the moment he turned down Arizona Avenue.

“Thinking about not letting anybody down when I got here," he stated. "Not letting anybody that played here before me down.”

The former Friday Night Fever standout played at Hamilton from 2006-2008, winning two state championships. Back in 2008, former head coach Steve Belles called him one of “the smartest kids” to ever come through Hamilton.

After high school, Terrell played four years at Stanford. Helping the Cardinal get to four consecutive bowl games, including winning a Pac-12 Championship, a Rose Bowl and being the team’s leading receiver in 2012. Terrell’s coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech in 2014. In 2015, he joined his former Stanford coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan. In 2018, the NFL finally came calling. Terrell worked as an offensive quality control coach for the Carolina Panthers.

Then after spending time with the Washington Commanders in 2020 and 2021, his hometown Cardinals came calling.

“I’m in there talking to the guys and I’m more nervous than talking to our guys (Cardinals guys). I was here so long ago and now I’m back, and I’m back as a coach of the Arizona Cardinals.”

Coach Terrell was invited back to speak to the next generation of Huskies and he can’t wait to catch games regularly in the fall.

@DTerrell04 Hamilton Alumni, Drew Terrell, AZ Cardinals passing game coordinator. Thank you for coming home and speaking to your team! @Husky_Football7 @AZCardinals @CUSDAthletics pic.twitter.com/oRRNqs9h5H — Michael Zdebski (@michaelzdebski) April 21, 2023

“Welcome home,” said Hamilton head coach Michael Zdebski.

“You guys can probably hear it in my voice,” Coach Terrell told the team, standing in the weight room and locker room that wasn’t built during his days at Hamilton. “I'm really really excited watch you guys and I’m fortunate that you guys allowed me to speak today. I had nine groomsmen (in my wedding), which is a lot. Seven of them, were my high school teammates… Coach Tuck (Hamilton’s longtime offensive line coach) yelled at our (expletive) the same way he yells at y’all. (He was) one of the best coaches, to this day, that I've ever had in my life. I learned to embrace adversity, whatever that adversity is, because it’s coming no matter what. Anytime you experienced success, it's not only because of you that you're successful. It's not only because of you (pointing around the room)… It's because other people have poured into you. It's not the coach's fault if you're not playing. It's nobody's fault but yours. You got to take that type of ownership and accountability for your career for your life. And I promise you if you do that good things will happen.”

