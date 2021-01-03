Yes, social media was excited about J.J. Watt signing with the Arizona Cardinals

PHOENIX — No, you're not dreaming, J.J. Watt is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals.
The free-agent defensive end took to Twitter to confirm the news Monday and it set the social media world ablaze.
It didn't take long for people to take to their favorite social media platform to revel in the news. As you can imagine, a few of Watts' new teammates were happy about the news.
DeAndre Hopkins
Kyler Murray
Budda Baker
One of the Cardinals' biggest celebrity fans also weighed in on Watt joining the Cardinals.
Blake Shelton
Along with the excitement from Cards fans, the other local sports teams wasted no time welcoming the newest Cardinal to Arizona.
Phoenix Suns
Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Coyotes
Phoenix Rising
