Yes, social media was excited about J.J. Watt signing with the Arizona Cardinals

From DeAndre Hopkins to Blake Shelton, athletes and celebrities alike shared their thoughts on the signing of J.J. Watt.

PHOENIX — No, you're not dreaming, J.J. Watt is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

The free-agent defensive end took to Twitter to confirm the news Monday and it set the social media world ablaze.

It didn't take long for people to take to their favorite social media platform to revel in the news. As you can imagine, a few of Watts' new teammates were happy about the news.

DeAndre Hopkins

Kyler Murray

6 years ago.. my senior year of HS. Welcome to AZ! Let’s get it! @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/yY7j2e9ww4 — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 1, 2021

Budda Baker

One of the Cardinals' biggest celebrity fans also weighed in on Watt joining the Cardinals.

Blake Shelton

Congratulations @JJWatt and welcome home to the @AZCardinals my man!!! I will be fielding all inquiries on behalf of Steve Keim. Our first statement is as follows.. “Other teams can suck it”. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 1, 2021

Along with the excitement from Cards fans, the other local sports teams wasted no time welcoming the newest Cardinal to Arizona.

Phoenix Suns

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona is excited about this.



source: us. https://t.co/jaoxosyvSk — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 1, 2021

Arizona Coyotes

Yes, the rumors are true.@JJWatt is coming to Arizona. 😏 pic.twitter.com/ZLGAW4pSbm — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 1, 2021

Phoenix Rising

