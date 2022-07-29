Rodney Hudson pondered retirement before returning to Cardinals

The veteran center considered retirement in the offseason, but returns with an ‘all in’ mindset

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After considering retirement, the veteran center Rodney Hudson returns to the Cardinals for his second season with the team.

“I think in this sport we all say family comes before football,” he said. “But I think that’s untrue. I know in my world you go to work all day for 10 hours, get home and your kids have to be in bed in two hours. I just needed to spend time with my family this offseason, heal up and go from there.”

Hudson, the core piece of the Cardinals offensive line, said he considered calling it a career for nearly the entirety of the offseason before making his final choice.

“At my age, you start to think about these things,” Hudson said. “I spent a lot of time with family, enjoyed that part of it and came to a decision. But that’s behind me now and I’m moving forward.”

It’s a great sign for the franchise as he is one of the core pieces of the offensive line to help this offense tick. An impact coach and the players are well aware of.

“We held group prayers at the office for him,” Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury joked. “Once he showed up, I could finally take a deep breath knowing he was coming back for another year.”

As for whether Hudson will play in the 2023 season, he immediately shut down that question because he is solely focused on the here and now.

“I never make a decision like that right now,” Hudson said. “I am just focused on right now. When you come in, it’s all this, all the time. Which is what I think it’s supposed to be. When you start the season, you’re all in.”

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.