Reports: Patrick Peterson inks one-year deal with Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Peterson, drafted by the Cardinals in 2011, will be a new uniform for the first time in his career.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Patrick Peterson is officially "former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson." The 30-year-old corner has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, per multiple reports.

Peterson became an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. The deal with Minnesota is worth $10 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Peterson was drafted by the Cardinals out of LSU in 2011 and he quickly became one of the NFL's top cornerbacks. Peterson is a three-time First Team All-Pro selection, 8-time Pro Bowl selection and he was selected as a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team last year.

Peterson sent out this picture on Twitter on Tuesday, leading some to believe he may have signed a new deal with Arizona.

He followed it up with a tweet saying "just a dope pic."

Since 2015, Peterson has played in 92 games and has allowed just one 100-yard receiving performance against him according to Pro Football Focus.

"At this point in my career, I'm trying to win a championship," Peterson told 12 Sports' Cameron Cox and Chierstin Susel in January when asked about where he may sign.

Saw Patrick Peterson’s name was in the headlines yesterday. It reminded me of when I gave this offseason scenario to P2 back in January “if it was somewhere in Detroit.. Atlanta.. somewhere that’s on a rebuilding stage, it’s not about the money for me.” #12Sports @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/MJTvW8s67H — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) March 10, 2021