Cardinals

Reports: Patrick Peterson inks one-year deal with Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Peterson, drafted by the Cardinals in 2011, will be a new uniform for the first time in his career.
Credit: AP
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) reacts to a play during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Patrick Peterson is officially "former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson." The 30-year-old corner has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, per multiple reports.

Peterson became an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. The deal with Minnesota is worth $10 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Peterson was drafted by the Cardinals out of LSU in 2011 and he quickly became one of the NFL's top cornerbacks. Peterson is a three-time First Team All-Pro selection, 8-time Pro Bowl selection and he was selected as a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team last year.

Peterson sent out this picture on Twitter on Tuesday, leading some to believe he may have signed a new deal with Arizona.

He followed it up with a tweet saying "just a dope pic."

Since 2015, Peterson has played in 92 games and has allowed just one 100-yard receiving performance against him according to Pro Football Focus

"At this point in my career, I'm trying to win a championship," Peterson told 12 Sports' Cameron Cox and Chierstin Susel in January when asked about where he may sign.

The Cardinals made a flurry of moves on Wednesday that did not include re-signing Peterson. The Cardinals signed veteran receiver A.J. Green, traded for top NFL center Rodney Hudson and signed kicker Matt Prater.

