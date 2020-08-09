Reports: DeAndre Hopkins receives 2-year extension from Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has reportedly become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to receive a 2-year, $54.5 million extension, according to reports.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said in a tweet Tuesday the extension includes $42.75 million in guaranteed money.

Rapoport also said via Twitter that DeAndre Hopkins is now the highest paid non-quarterback ever. The total deal is worth $94 million, keeping Hopkins in Arizona until the 2024 season, said a report from ESPN.

The Cardinals new receiver was traded from Houston to Arizona earlier in 2020 for David Johnson.

Hopkins is a 4-time Pro Bowler including each of the past three seasons.

The 27-year-old had 1,378 yards in 2017, 1,572 yards in 2018 and 1,165 yards in 2019, averaging more than 10 touchdowns in each of those seasons.

He'll join Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray's offense with Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk as the other top receivers.

Sources: The #AZCardinals are making star WR DeAndre Hopkins the highest paid non-QB ever, giving him a 2-year contract extension worth $54.5M in new money -- $27.25M per year. Hopkins, who did the deal himself, gets $42.75M guaranteed at signing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2020

Hopkins later took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the news.