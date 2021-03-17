x
Reports: Cardinals trade third round pick for Raiders center Rodney Hudson

Hudson, 31, is one of the league's top centers.
Credit: AP
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Las Vegas, in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. The Raiders are planning to release star center Rodney Hudson as part of a major overhaul of the team's offensive line. A person familiar with the move said Tuesday, March 16, 2021, that Hudson will be released with two years left on his current contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move hadn't been announced. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The big moves just keep coming for the Arizona Cardinals.

On Wednesday, Arizona traded for one of the NFL's top centers, Rodney Hudson. 

The Cardinals traded away a third-round pick to the Raiders for Hudson and a seventh-round pick, according to reports.

Hudson, 31, is a three-time Pro Bowler (2016, 2017, 2019). He was also first-team All-Pro in 2019. 

According to Pro Football Focus, Hudson has the best pass-blocking grade for any center since 2015 at 93.6.

Hudson will come in and improve a Cardinals offensive line that has needed more consistency out of the center position.

The Cardinals made news earlier in the day when they signed former Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green.

Green, 32, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011 and spent his first seven years selected to the Pro Bowl. 

He played just 9 games in 2018 due to toe injuries and missed the entire 2019 season after suffering torn ligaments in his ankle prior to the season.

Green returned to the Bengals for the 2020 season, where he didn’t catch his first touchdown pass until Week 8. He finished the season with 47 receptions for 523 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

The Cardinals continue to build after the blockbuster signing of the NFL's most coveted free agent, J.J. Watt, late last month. 

The Cardinals this week also brought back linebackers Markus Golden, Dennis Gardeck and Zeke Turner as well as offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum.

