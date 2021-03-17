Reports: Cardinals trade third round pick for Raiders center Rodney Hudson

Hudson, 31, is one of the league's top centers.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The big moves just keep coming for the Arizona Cardinals.

On Wednesday, Arizona traded for one of the NFL's top centers, Rodney Hudson.

The Cardinals traded away a third-round pick to the Raiders for Hudson and a seventh-round pick, according to reports.

Hudson, 31, is a three-time Pro Bowler (2016, 2017, 2019). He was also first-team All-Pro in 2019.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hudson has the best pass-blocking grade for any center since 2015 at 93.6.

Hudson will come in and improve a Cardinals offensive line that has needed more consistency out of the center position.

The #Raiders are trading C Rodney Hudson to the #AZCardinals for draft picks, per @MikeGarafolo



Hudson: 93.6 pass-blocking grade since 2015 (1st among all Centers) pic.twitter.com/hOML0Sm0MH — PFF (@PFF) March 17, 2021

I don’t say this lightly: Rodney Hudson is in the conversation for the most reliable offensive lineman in the league.



He’s an absolute anchor in the middle of the line and still playing great ball at the age of 32.



Every team that needs a center should call him right away. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2021

The Cardinals made news earlier in the day when they signed former Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green.

Green, 32, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011 and spent his first seven years selected to the Pro Bowl.

He played just 9 games in 2018 due to toe injuries and missed the entire 2019 season after suffering torn ligaments in his ankle prior to the season.

Green returned to the Bengals for the 2020 season, where he didn’t catch his first touchdown pass until Week 8. He finished the season with 47 receptions for 523 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

The Cardinals continue to build after the blockbuster signing of the NFL's most coveted free agent, J.J. Watt, late last month.

The Cardinals this week also brought back linebackers Markus Golden, Dennis Gardeck and Zeke Turner as well as offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum.

