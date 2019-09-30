GLENDALE, Ariz — The Arizona Cardinals have released safety D.J. Swearinger after four games, ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport say.

Swearinger, who played for the Cardinals from 2015-2016 before he signed with Washington, came back to Arizona after the team claimed him off waivers in December of last year. The Redskins released Swearinger, despite the fact he led the team in interceptions and passes defended, following critical comments he made publicly towards the team's defensive coordinator.

Against Seattle in Week 4, Swearinger had eight total tackles and on quarterback hit. He has 25 total tackles through four games this season.

The 28-year-old safety played nearly 100 percent of the snaps for the Cardinals on defense through those four weeks, missing just one snap in week four.

The Cardinals are 30th in total defense through four weeks, allowing 417.5 yards per game.

That likely brings in 2019 5th-round pick Deionte Thompson to take over Swearinger's starting role.