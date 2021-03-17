Reports: Cardinals signing veteran receiver A.J. Green to one-year deal

The 32-year-old receiver spent his first seven seasons as a Pro Bowl selection before injures cost him time in 2018 and 2019.

GLENDALE, Ariz — Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green is finalizing a one-year deal to join the Arizona Cardinals, per multiple reports.

Green, 32, has drawn interest from numerous teams this offseason.

Green was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011 and spent his first seven years selected to the Pro Bowl.

He played just 9 games in 2018 due to toe injuries and missed the entire 2019 season after suffering torn ligaments in his ankle prior to the season.

Green returned to the Bengals for the 2020 season, where he didn’t catch his first touchdown pass until week eight. He finished the season with 47 receptions for 523 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Green is expected to receive $8.5 million for the one-year deal, per reports.

Newly-signed Cardinal J.J. Watt reacted to the news on Twitter:

The signing of Green continues to build suspense for the eventual announcement from Larry Fitzgerald, whether he is going to return for his 18th season with the Cardinals or retire.

The Cardinals went out and got DeAndre Hopkins last year, J.J. Watt this year and Chandler Jones, who missed the last 11 games last season, will be back. As Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray enter their third season, it will be Fitzgerald's best shot at a title since the 2015-16 season.