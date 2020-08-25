Reports: Arizona Cardinals make Budda Baker highest paid safety in NFL history

Budda Baker led the NFL in solo tackles last season with 104 and earned his second trip to the Pro Bowl in three seasons in the league.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals and safety Budda Baker have reportedly agreed to a 4-year contract extension that would make him the highest paid safety in NFL history.

Per multiple reports, the extension is for $59 million over four years, averaging $14.75 million.

The team confirmed Tuesday that it had agreed to a four-year contract extension with Baker that would keep him under contract with the Cardinals through 2024.

The team did not disclose the terms of the deal.

We have agreed to terms with S Budda Baker on a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 25, 2020

Chicago's Eddie Jackson previously signed a deal to make him the highest paid safety in NFL history, which averaged $14.6 million per year.

Baker, 24, led the NFL in solo tackles last season with 104 and earned his second trip to the Pro Bowl in three seasons in the league.

Baker was also First Team All-Pro as a rookie in 2017.

Cardinals make Budda Baker the highest paid safety in NFL history with new 4-year extension https://t.co/eO2yzVBeJB — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) August 25, 2020

Multiple Cardinals players reacted to the news early Tuesday morning.

Private jets on you next time @buddabaker32 ! Congrats and well deserved! — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) August 25, 2020