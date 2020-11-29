Reports: 49ers could play in Arizona due to California’s COVID-19 restrictions

With three more home games on the schedule, the Niners and the NFL are working to find a new stadium for the club.

PHOENIX — New COVID-19 restrictions in California means the San Francisco 49ers are looking for a new home, and it could be Arizona.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Santa Clara County’s new restrictions banned contact sports in the area, including Levi’s Stadium, and mandates a two-week quarantine period for anyone traveling more than 150 miles away.

With three more home games on San Francisco's schedule, the Niners and NFL are working to find a new stadium for the club.

Rapoport’s league sources say State Farm Stadium in Glendale is the most likely option while a stadium in Texas is also possible.

Despite being NFC West rivals with the Cardinals, Rapoport says Arizona is willing to accommodate the team.

As of Saturday night, no decision has been formally made by the league.

Arizona is seeing its own surge of COVID-19 cases and State Farm Stadium will not host fans for the team's Dec. 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Up to 4,200 people were previously allowed inside the 63,400-seat facility, but spectators will be limited to just friends and family of the team at least for one game.

Arizona reported 3,221 new cases and 10 new deaths on Sunday.

