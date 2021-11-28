Report: Oklahoma eyeing Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury for head coaching job

The third-year coach has enjoyed his most successful season with the Cards by far.

GLENDALE, Arizona — Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly on the shortlist of possible replacements to head Oklahoma's football program after the stunning departure of Lincoln Riley.

ESPN reported on Sunday that the Sooners have been eyeing Kingsbury, but it’s unclear if they have been in talks.

Kingsbury, 42, has two years left on his contract with Arizona.

The third-year coach has enjoyed his most successful season with the Cards by far after starting his tenure with a record of 13-18 in two years.

Arizona is now on top of the league with a 9-2 record and has a strong chance of ending the club’s playoff drought that goes back to 2015.

Landing a head coaching position at one of the most prestigious football programs in the country would be a boon for Kingsbury.

OU has historically been among the most competitive schools in NCAA sports. The Sooners have won seven national titles along with scores of other accolades.

Before coming to Arizona, Kingsbury was the head coach for Texas Tech and garnered a mediocre 35-40 record with the Big 12 team.

Neither Kingsbury nor the Cardinals have responded to the report yet.

