PHOENIX — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was visibly upset during Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, as shown on the CBS broadcast.

Now, a report from Sports Illustrated's Mike Silver says that Landry, and other Browns players, said to the Cardinals sideline after the game, "come get me," asking for Arizona to trade for them.

Landry was seen on camera arguing with head coach Freddie Kitchens during the game.

The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24 Sunday, dropping Cleveland to 6-8 on the season.

Arizona has struggled even more this season, sitting at 4-9-1. Regardless, Silver reports, multiple Browns players wouldn't mind being traded to the Cardinals.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer previously reported that Cleveland star Odell Beckham Jr. was saying the same "come get me" phrase to fellow players after games in October.

The Browns acquired Landry in a trade prior to the 2018 season. He had 976 yards receiving and four touchdowns in 2018. This season he has 1,018 yards and five touchdowns through 14 games.

Sunday was Arizona's final home game of the season and with that came questions about a couple of their own star players, Larry Fitzgerald and Patrick Peterson.

Fitzgerald is in his 16th season and could be mulling retirement. Peterson, meanwhile, could be traded. Media reports have speculated potential Peterson trades on-and-off since the middle of last season when Peterson reportedly wanted out of Arizona.

12 Sports' Cameron Cox asked both about their futures on Sunday after the game.

When asked if this could be his last home game in Arizona, Peterson responded: "This won't be my last home game here. I'll be back."

Meanwhile Fitzgerald had a little more fun with the speculation he could retire.

"Everybody's replaceable man, there will be another number 11 here in a couple months after I leave," he joked.

While the Browns may have a better record on the board this season, first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury may take pride that he has his house in order in comparison to fellow rookie head coach Freddie Kitchens in Cleveland.

Vic Fangio in Denver, another rookie head coach, has also dealt with locker room negativity, like with star linebacker Von Miller's most recent comments. The Broncos are 5-9 on the year.

Zac Taylor in Cincinnati and Brian Flores in Miami are the other two NFL rookie head coaches with losing records this season. The only rookie head coach heading to the playoffs is Matt LaFleur in Green Bay.