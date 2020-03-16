GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are agreeing to a trade that will send running back David Johnson to the Houston Texans in exchange for Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins, first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports the Texans will get a second-round pick and 2021 fourth-round pick. The Cardinals will get a 4th-round pick from the Texans for this draft.

Hopkins is a 4-time Pro Bowler including each of the past three seasons.

The 27-year-old had 1,378 yards in 2017, 1,572 yards in 2018 and 1,165 yards in 2019, averaging more than 10 touchdowns in each of those seasons.

He'll join Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray's offense with Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk as the other top receivers.

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson took to Twitter to react to the trade.

David Johnson posted his reaction on Twitter as well, "LET'S GO HOUSTON!!! See you soon"

The Cardinals signed David Johnson to a three-year extension worth $39 million in Sept. 2018, locking him up for Arizona through 2021.

In Johnson's first three seasons, he rushed for 1,843 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also had eight touchdowns with 1,403 yards on 122 catches.

In 2018, Johnson rushed for 940 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 446 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

This last season, Johnson, in 13 games, rushed for just 345 yards and two touchdowns. The Cardinals acquired running back Kenyan Drake midseason, who dominated snap counts in his eight games with Arizona.

This comes on the heels of the Cardinals placing the transition tag on Drake Monday morning.

In eight games with the Cardinals, Drake rushed for 643 yards (5.2 yards a carry) and eight touchdowns.

He added another 171 yards on 28 receptions.