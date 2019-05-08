PHOENIX — Pro Football Talk reported on Monday free agent WR Michael Crabtree was signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

Crabtree posted relatively low (for his career) numbers in catches (54), yards (607) and touchdowns (2) in 2018 with Baltimore, but that Ravens team turned into a running juggernaut with Lamar Jackson at QB.

Crabtree played at Texas Tech in college, excelling in the air raid offense that Kliff Kingsbury could very well be installing in the Cardinals offense.

If Crabtree does indeed sign with Arizona and he makes the team, who does he replace?

The Cardinals have 12 WRs on the depth chart:

1st string: Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Kevin White

2nd string: Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson, Trent Sherfield

3rd string: Damiere Byrd, Hakeem Butler, Pharoah Cooper

4th String: Chad Williams, Isaac Zico, AJ Richardson