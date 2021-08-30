Report: Arizona Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler considering retirement

According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo, the 31-year-old cornerback is dealing with a personal situation.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler is reportedly mulling retirement from football even before he starts the regular season with the team.

According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo, the 31-year-old is dealing with a personal situation that has caused him to be away from the team recently, and he's still trying to work his way through that.

Garofalo added that retirement or stepping away from the game is on the table.

Breaking news from @NFLTotalAccess: #AZCardinals CB Malcolm Butler is dealing with a personal situation that has him mulling retirement, sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/GIo6j7MRQX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 30, 2021

Butler, who is most famous for a game-winning interception during Super Bowl XLIX that sealed a victory for the New England Patriots, was signed as a free agent in the off-season to replace Patrick Peterson.

Butler was expected to start and be a key part of their secondary this season.

12 News reached out to the Cardinals, but they have no comment right now.

The next time head coach Kliff Kingsbury will talk to the media is Tuesday. The announcement comes 13 days before the team’s first game.

Sports