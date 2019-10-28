PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals have added another running back to the roster who could see "significant work" against the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter said the Cardinals are trading for Miami Dolphins' RB Kenyan Drake after losing Chase Edmonds Sunday to a hamstring injury and with David Johnson expected to be out this week with an ankle injury.

According to Schefter, the Cards will trade a 2020 6th-round pick that "could become a 5th-round pick" to Miami for Drake.

The 25-year-old former third-round pick has run for 174 yards on 47 carries for Miami this year. He's also caught 22 passes for 174 yards.

The Cardinals saw their three-game winning streak snapped in New Orleans Sunday with a 31-9 loss to the Saints.

