GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday they have fired head coach Steve Wilks after just one season, making Wilks the 10th "one and done" head coach in NFL history.

This season tied the franchise's worst season ever at 3-13 (2000) and the Cardinals will get the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft for the first time ever.

One positive for the Cardinals is the last four NFL head coaches to be hired to a team getting the No. 1 pick in the ensuing NFL Draft have all been successful.

In 2014, the Houston Texans hired Bill O'Brien before drafting Jadeveon Clowney first overall. They went 9-7 the next year and have finished with winning records four of the last five seasons, making the playoffs three times.

In 2013, the Kansas City Chiefs hired Andy Reid before drafting Eric Fisher first overall in the draft. The Chiefs finished with winning records the next six seasons, making the playoffs five times.

In 2012, the Indianapolis Colts hired Chuck Pagano before drafting quarterback Andrew Luck with the first overall pick. They made the playoffs the next three seasons.

And in 2011, the Carolina Panthers hired Ron Rivera before drafting quarterback Cam Newton with the first overall pick. After two years of mediocre football, the Panthers made the playoffs in four of the next five seasons including a Super Bowl appearance. Rivera is still the head coach there.

So, the Cardinals will look to follow this trend of making good hires prior to a No. 1 pick.

Last offseason, seven NFL teams hired new coaches including the Cardinals when they went with a defensive minded coach in Wilks, the first head coach with a defensive background for the team in nearly 15 years.

It would make sense for Arizona to go after an offensive-minded coach again, especially after finishing last in the NFL in nearly every offensive category including points per game, yards per game and first downs per game. The Cardinals also have a rookie quarterback in Josh Rosen and a first-time offensive coordinator in Byron Leftwich after Mike McCoy was fired midseason.

But, that doesn't mean some defensive-minded coaches won't get interviews.

While there are eight openings so far in the NFL, it's important to remember that Arizona has a very attractive opening due to Josh Rosen and the upcoming No. 1 pick. The Arizona climate helps as well.

Let's look at some potential candidates.

Mike McCarthy, free agent

The Green Bay Packers fired McCarthy after being upset at home by the Arizona Cardinals Dec. 2. The Packers were 4-7-1 on the year at the time. He went 125-77-2 in 13 years with the team, which included a Super Bowl win in 2010 and nine playoff appearances.

McCarthy's name has been thrown around for multiple openings already including the Cleveland Browns. He was already connected to a potential Cardinals opening last week when there were reports of mutual interest.

That has since died down and reports are now that McCarthy is not interested in the job and could sit out the 2019 season. But, that doesn't mean he couldn't be swayed as the two camps likely haven't been in serious discussion prior to the Wilks firing.

Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator

Just going off of recent trends, a Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator is a good hire for a head coach.

The last two offensive coordinators for the Chiefs have been very successful as head coaches. In 2016, the Philadelphia Eagles hired Doug Pederson after three years under Andy Reid as the Chiefs OC. Pederson took over a 7-9 Eagles team and in the second year, led the team to a Super Bowl win with a backup quarterback in Nick Foles.

Matt Nagy took over as offensive coordinator for the Chiefs in 2016 and was hired by the Chicago Bears prior to the 2018 season. Nagy took a 5-11 Bears team to a playoff team at 12-4 and is a favorite to win NFL Coach of the Year.

Bieniemy, 49, has been under Andy Reid since 2013, taking over as OC for the team after coaching running backs for five seasons. In Patrick Mahomes' first year as the starting quarterback, the Chiefs had the most lethal offense of 2018, leading the league in yards per game and points per game.

With a young quarterback in Josh Rosen, Bieniemy could be a perfect fit for Arizona and might be what the team needs to turn around its woeful offense. Andy Reid has a clear track history of breeding winners at the offensive coordinator position and Bieniemy could be next.

Vic Fangio, Chicago Bears defensive coordinator

Fangio's name has been thrown around as a potential head coach next season. His Bears defense has been impressive for the past few years, finishing third in total defense in 2018 allowing just 17.7 points per game (best in the NFL).

The 60-year-old has been in the NFL since the 1980s and has been the DC for the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and has coached defensive positions for the Baltimore Ravens as well.

Adam Gase, free agent

After one successful year as the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in 2015, the Miami Dolphins hired Adam Gase to their head coaching position.

With lackluster personnel on the offensive side of the ball, Gase didn't find much success in his three years with the Dolphins. The team went 10-6 and made the playoffs in his first season but had losing records each of the last two years.

Gase, 40, is an offensive-minded head coach that is likely to be a candidate for multiple openings despite being fired by the Dolphins Monday.

Zac Taylor, Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach

Zac Taylor is a young quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Rams who has had huge success under head coach Sean McVay.

Taylor, 35, has had his name thrown around the carousel this season as a "sexy" hire that teams would hope mimics the success that young McVay has had with the Rams over the past three seasons.

Taylor has experience with young quarterbacks, making 2018 Jared Goff's (2016 first overall pick) his best year yet. The Rams are second in the NFL in total offense and the Cardinals have seen plenty of that this year with two lopsided losses to the Rams.

This could make Taylor, a young energetic coaching candidate with knowledge of high-powered offenses, a solid candidate to revamp the Arizona offense.

Todd Bowles, free agent

Todd Bowles was fired Sunday after three straight losing seasons with the New York Jets. This would make Bowles not a very attractive hire, but he has Arizona ties and has been a very successful defensive coordinator in his time in the NFL.

He was the defensive coordinator for Arizona for two years from 2013 and 2014, when Arizona had a top-five NFL defense and when he was named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

He's coming off three tough years in New York, but Arizona remembers his time in Glendale positively and it wouldn't be shocking if he got an interview. Bowles could also be a candidate to return to Arizona as a defensive coordinator.

Jim Caldwell, free agent

Jim Caldwell was fired by the Detroit Lions after the 2017 season, when the team went 9-7 for the second straight year. Caldwell is an offensive-minded head coach who coached the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts offenses and served as head coach for the Colts as well from 2009-2011.

Caldwell took the year off for 2018 but there have been rumblings he's been interested in returning to the NFL as a head coach, already being connected to the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers openings.

It's important to remember that Caldwell took over a struggling Lions team and took them to the playoffs in his first season and led the team to winning records in three of his four years. I expect the Cardinals to pursue an interview with him. Cardinals president Michael Bidwill did say Monday the team has reached out to multiple candidates that are currently out of coaching, Caldwell and McCarthy are likely included in that discussion.

Pete Carmichael Jr., New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator

Pete Carmichael has been in the New Orleans Saints organization since 2006 and has been the team's offensive coordinator since 2009.

It says a lot that he's stayed in New Orleans for so long despite garnering interest from teams in need of head coaches. The Saints have had a wildly successful offense and the team has made the playoffs in six of his 10 seasons at the position including a Super Bowl win in 2009.

It's not likely that Carmichael is pursuing a head coaching position or that he's interested in leaving New Orleans at all, but you never know.

Jim Schwartz, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator

Lastly, for now, we'll look at Jim Schwartz, the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. His name was thrown around in the 2017 offseason for several potential vacancies but he ended up staying in Philadelphia.

His defenses in Philly have been solid the past three seasons, allowing 21 points per game or less in each of those three years.

He has also served as defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans in his career and was the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-2013, taking over a Lions team that went 0-16 in 2008 before leading them to the playoffs for the first time in 13 years in 2011.

It's unclear if Schwartz is interested in pursuing a head coaching job this offseason, but he'll likely get calls from several teams.