Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson expressed excitement to return to the game as his 6-week suspension expired.

Peterson posted "Guess who BAAAACKK?" on Instagram Sunday night, and "GOING TO WORK!!!!!" on Twitter early Monday morning.

Peterson was suspended for the first six games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Current and former teammates expressed support.

"My dawg!!! Welcome back baby 💪🏼" commented former Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu on Instagram.

"Going to be great to have @P2 back this next week!! I been using you’re lotion in you’re locker... you’re all out," tweeted Budda Baker after the Cardinals win Sunday.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Cardinals are getting calls from other teams interested in trading for Peterson.

There have been at least three teams interested in the star cornerback, Schefter says.

Trade rumors swirled around Peterson one year ago after a 1-6 start to the 2018 season under head coach Steve Wilks, with quarterback Josh Rosen.

After some drama, Peterson fended off the rumors, affirming at the time, "I am an Arizona Cardinal."

Wilks was replaced by Kliff Kingsbury and Rosen by Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals defense has certainly missed Peterson. Without the 8-time Pro Bowler, the Cardinals pass defense has struggled, allowing 281 passing yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

Arizona lost its other starting cornerback, Robert Alford, due to injury prior to the season as well.

The Cardinals are 2-3-1 through six games. They take on the 2-4 New York Giants on the road next week.

Peterson was drafted by the Cardinals in 2011.