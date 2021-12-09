Patrick Peterson: Return to Arizona is just 'another game'

The former Arizona Cardinals All-Pro cornerback spoke today about his first game back in the Valley, saying this game is no different than any other to him

EAGAN, Minn. — Former Arizona Cardinals' cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to make his return to the Valley when his new team, the Minnesota Vikings, plays the Cardinals on Sunday.

However, when Peterson spoke after practice in Minnesota Thursday, he said this game is no different than any other for him, despite playing for the Cardinals for a decade.

"Sunday will be another game for me," Peterson said. "It's just the next game on the schedule. Obviously, it's my old team, but I'm treating it like another game on the schedule."

Peterson also said his main focus instead is on stopping the Cardinals' receivers and getting the Vikings' first win of the 2021-22 season.

"I have to go out there and be at my best and I have to go out there and be dialed in for 60 minutes, not allowing any big plays, not allowing any catches, doing whatever I need to make sure my guy doesn't show up on the stat sheet."

Peterson also said he is not expecting any tributes from the fans or the Cardinals on Sunday.

"If it comes, I would definitely welcome it, but at the end of the day, this is a week two game that I'm trying to prepare for and help my guys be in the best possible position to go out and get the (win)," Peterson said.

Peterson also spoke about a few of his old Cardinal teammates, most notably QB Kyler Murray.

"Me and Kyler had a real close (and) cool relationship," Peterson said. "Obviously, he was a young guy getting drafted there in (2019), (and I was) just trying to show him the ropes, help him understand the ins and outs, not only about the league but know about how to maintain himself (and) handle his business around the locker room."

Murray spoke about their relationship on Wednesday, saying Peterson was like a brother to him.

"My first two years with him, he was like a big brother, basically," Murray said. "I was around his hip a majority of the time asking questions, seeing how he did things because you know he's been great pretty much his whole career. I just tried to stick next to him and pick from his brain."

And while they didn't interact much during practice, Peterson said they were always talking in the locker room.

"In the locker room, we'd always crack jokes on each other, talk about certain techniques that (defensive backs) like to use, (Kyler) asked me a couple questions about defenses," Peterson said. "It was unique in the age difference, but I still feel like I'm young enough to stay up with the mojo and know the catchphrases they like to use around the locker room."

On the field, Peterson said containing Murray will be a challenge for Minnesota's defense.

"You have to be disciplined in your rush lanes, you had to plaster your coverage, because he's a guy that can extend the plays with his legs," Peterson said. "Him and Russell Wilson, to me, are in that same category of quarterbacks that's very elusive in the pocket. You have to know where he is at all times and also you have to be tight on your coverage because that's when big plays are allowed."

But no matter what happens on the field, Murray is excited to see Peterson at State Farm Stadium once again.

"It'll probably be weird, but I love Pat," Murray said. "I can't wait. I know he's a competitor, one of the best to ever do it, so, I'm excited."

Peterson also talked about the Cardinals' wide receivers, most notably DeAndre Hopkins, AJ Green and Christian Kirk, who caught 13 balls for 178 yards and 4 TDs in the Cardinals' Week 1 win over Tennessee. Peterson said one of his defense's main jobs will be to stop that trio.

"They have a lot of great receivers on that roster this year," Peterson said. "Obviously, D-Hop is leading the way, AJ Green has been an 11-year vet in this league (and is) my draft mate. Christian Kirk had a great game last week. But at the end of the day, every defense has an assignment and a responsibility. If we're able to do that, to our full potential, we'll be able to make it out of downs."

When talking specifically about DeAndre Hopkins, Peterson said seeing what Hopkins is able to do every week is not surprising.

"He's been doing that for as long as he's been in the league. He's been a 12 to 1300 yard guy since day one. (Hopkins) is a great professional, take(s) care of his body (and) when Sunday rolls around, he's ready to play."

Kickoff for the game between the Cardinals and Vikings is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19 at 1:05 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Locked on Cardinals Podcast

Stay up to date with the latest Cardinals news with the Locked On Cardinals Podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts.